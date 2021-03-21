Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 9,790 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of frontdoor worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in frontdoor by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in frontdoor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in frontdoor by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of frontdoor stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FTDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

