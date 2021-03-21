Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 52,508 Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Balchem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCPC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Balchem by 44.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Balchem by 56.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.33 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

