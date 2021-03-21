Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires Shares of 61,379 Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,379 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.25% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 46.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

