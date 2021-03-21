Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,414 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.08% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,653,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter.

COLD stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

