Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,865 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,467,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,030,000 after purchasing an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

MBT opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

