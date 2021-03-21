Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

THG stock opened at $131.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.08. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.74 and a twelve month high of $133.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

