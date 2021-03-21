Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.40% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ILPT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.