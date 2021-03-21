Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.15% of Radian Group worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

