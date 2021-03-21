Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 19,439 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.09% of Exelixis worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 642.9% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 24,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after buying an additional 289,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.40 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

