Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 2,121 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.57. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

