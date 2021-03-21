Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 25,840 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 188,123 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Barclays upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $191.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

