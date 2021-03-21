Nordea Investment Management AB Buys Shares of 147,001 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after buying an additional 274,703 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after buying an additional 300,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after buying an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

NYSE:HIW opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

