Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,079 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.39% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 15,258,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,382,000 after acquiring an additional 251,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,567,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,167,000 after acquiring an additional 185,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,571,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,962 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 7,809,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of ESRT opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,141.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

