Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Popular worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,707,000 after buying an additional 169,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 890,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,147,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 150.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 487,572 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $435,120.00. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

