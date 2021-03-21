Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.16% of AAON worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 23,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,789,171.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.67. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.54.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

