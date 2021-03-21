Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $112.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $115.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

