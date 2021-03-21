Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.36% of OSI Systems worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $264,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 24.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

