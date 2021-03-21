Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after buying an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $54.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $748.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 49.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $341,124.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

