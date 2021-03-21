Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.63% of Zumiez worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 479.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zumiez by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $46.34 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.