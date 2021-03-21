Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.73 Million Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin Electric worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.05. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $321.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

