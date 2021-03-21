Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.32% of eHealth worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in eHealth by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in eHealth by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in eHealth by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.29.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.39. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

