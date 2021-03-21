Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Silgan worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $43.21.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

