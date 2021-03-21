Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.96 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 1,321.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -255.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

