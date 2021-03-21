Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.31% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $73.25 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

