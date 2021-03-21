Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.07 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.23% of Investors Bancorp worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 51.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 142,939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $188,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $14.74 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

