Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.14 Million Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.04.

TME stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

