Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.22 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 625,799 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $522,796. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.