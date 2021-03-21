Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.25% of Hilltop worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $38.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

