Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.29% of World Fuel Services worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.34%.

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $477,267.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $385,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

