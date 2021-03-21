Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $6.19 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.22% of Beacon Roofing Supply as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BECN. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

BECN opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.20.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

