Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Valvoline worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

VVV has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.