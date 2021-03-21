Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $6.04 Million Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.12% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,064,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after purchasing an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after purchasing an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.