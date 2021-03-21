Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 26,576 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,280 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Old National Bancorp worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ONB stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $223.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

