Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 6,897 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.21% of Stepan worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCL opened at $129.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. Stepan has a twelve month low of $72.10 and a twelve month high of $131.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $119.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

