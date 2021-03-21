Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. 10.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

CCOI opened at $64.40 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

