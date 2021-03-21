Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of STAG Industrial worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

