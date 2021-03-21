Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,281 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.88% of El Pollo Loco worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

LOCO stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $21.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $659.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.57.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

