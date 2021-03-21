Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

