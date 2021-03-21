Nordea Investment Management AB Takes $5.74 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 382,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.09% of Kimco Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 40.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,823,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,614,000 after buying an additional 5,732,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,673,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,106,000 after buying an additional 438,338 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.