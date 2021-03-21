Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE SCI opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

