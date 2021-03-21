Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of MGIC Investment worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

