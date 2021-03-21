Northern Trust Corp Acquires 23,571 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,480,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.23% of Sirius XM worth $60,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.08 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

