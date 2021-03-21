Northern Trust Corp Acquires 265,426 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,207,277 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of Devon Energy worth $66,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 190.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 125,903 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Devon Energy stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

