Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,132 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.97% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $63,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 513,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 77,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

