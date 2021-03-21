Northern Trust Corp Has $65.96 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.48% of J2 Global worth $65,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 51.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after buying an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in J2 Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000.

A number of research firms have commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.42.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

