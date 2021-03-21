Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of AECOM worth $64,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM stock opened at $61.94 on Friday. AECOM has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

