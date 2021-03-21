Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,586 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.53% of Fox Factory worth $67,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after purchasing an additional 168,684 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

FOXF opened at $134.38 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.