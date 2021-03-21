Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,605 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.39% of American Equity Investment Life worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE AEL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

