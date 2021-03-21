Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,376 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,376 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.75% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $64,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 439,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 192,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Raymond James cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

