Northern Trust Corp Sells 91,520 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,961 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 91,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $64,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 57,584 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,571 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,018 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

